Ladies’ night out takes on a whole new meaning when the Read My Hips dance troupe comes together.

The dance troupe is hosting its fourth annual Read My Hips Ladies Only Dance Gala fundraiser set for Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Kinsmen Community Centre. The ladies’ only event is a night to celebrate women and their accomplishments while also raising money for women’s needs.

This year’s event will earmark funds to create bursaries for children’s activities in dance, art and sports through Ponoka Family and Community Support Services, explained Andrea Ramage, creative director with the dance troupe.

Parents will be able to access funds for a variety of programming.

“It could be sports, but it also could be piano or voice or art or any kids’ classes,” said Ramage.

The group promises a night of entertainment for attendees with dance troupes — many who use belly dancing in their routines — from Edmonton, Calgary, Wetaskiwin, Red Deer, Blackfalds and possibly Sylvan Lake. While there is a majority of belly dancing at the event, many of the troupes that will be represented at the Ponoka event use modern music to create a fusion of culture and entertainment.

“It is like a celebration of women and there’s dancers from age five to women in their 60s,” said Ramage.

Along with dinner and entertainment, the night will also include a silent auction and eventually a chance to just get up and dance.

“Every year people love it so much that for months afterwords I’m inundated with requests to join the group and start another dance class,” said Ramage.

“Performers who come here from other communities say that this show is special; that the audience is special. They love coming here.”

Tickets for the event are already selling and early bird tickets are available only until the end of August. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.ca, search for Ponoka or Read My Hips.