Women aged 50 to 74 in Maskwacis will have access to mammography services in September.

As part of Alberta Health Services (AHS) screen test program a mobile unit will set up at the Maskwacis Community Health Centre from Tuesday, Sept. 6 to 9.

Tests are conducted using a mammogram X-ray of the breasts and is proven as an effective way to detect breast cancer, states an AHS press release. Typically the mammogram takes 10 minutes to complete and if further tests are needed a healthcare provider will make the recommendation.

Regardless of family history, AHS recommends a check up as one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

Information from AHS:

Knowing what is normal – This is what you can do on your own to check for changes in your breasts. After all, no one knows your own body as well as you do, so see your healthcare provider right away if you notice:

A lump in your breast or armpit

A nipple that is turned inward, if it isn’t usually

Crusting, bleeding or a rash on your nipple

Nipple discharge

Dimpling or thickening of the skin in one area of your breast

Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling toll-free 1-800-667-0604 or appointments can also be made through local community health nurses directly by calling 780-585-2022.