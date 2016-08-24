Ponoka’s Day in the Park set for Friday, Aug. 26 promises more than just a farewell to summer as planners have a variety of fun activities for family and friends.

Starting at 1 p.m. in Centennial Park, organizers have put together fun activities for children with an obstacle course race, a sack race and bubble soccer.

Plus face painting, story time and a Subway Commit to be Fit Activity tent. From 3 to 6 p.m. community groups and businesses will challenge each other to raise the most money at the dunk tank and then with a friendly game of bubble soccer. For those who are curious what bubble soccer is here is a description: Teams suit up in oversized inflatable balls and attempt to kick a soccer ball down the field while slamming into each other.

Like the recent Tragically Hip concert viewing at the Kinsmen Community Centre last weekend, donated funds will go to the future recreation development fund for Ponoka.

Town Coun. Teri Underhill, who is on the Day in the Park Committee, is excited to see the event return for another year and she looks forward to seeing it expand. “I’m excited that this has grown. We have fireworks this year.”

The event has become popular enough that the town is adding a budgetline covering the event as well as the Canada Day celebrations. She added that Ponoka County is a big supporter of the Day in the Park as it provided $2,000 to assist with the cost of hosting it.

From 4:30 to 8 p.m. there will be live entertainment with music by local musician Dylan David Hart. Actors from the Klaglahachie Fine Arts Society will host a kids’ jam session and a quartet will perform songs from A Christmas Carol, the society’s play this winter.

After everyone’s settled down, they will be able to enjoy a movie in the park. Disney’s Inside and Out will be the movie of choice. Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blankets to watch the movie.

Planners intend to close out the night with a bang using fireworks along the river valley. Most residents will be able to see fireworks from 50 Street in the downtown area.

Food trucks will be available for those who are hungry and free popcorn is being donated by Servus Credit Union.

In the event of inclement weather, the day will be cancelled, however, the forecast is set at partly sunny and warm. For more information contact the town at 403-783-0118.