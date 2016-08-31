With a very busy summer fading away, the library is gearing up for all the kids to go back to school. Lego Club is back in full force and will be running bi-weekly from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 21. We also can’t forget about Free Family Movie Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. This month’s movie is “The Nut Job 2”.

I am also sad to announce that this will be my last summer at the library as I have decided to move to Edmonton to focus on finishing my degree. I would like to give a huge thank you to everyone at the library, especially the Summer Reading Club participants. The opportunity to work in the library environment and with all the kids gave me so much joy in the last year and a half. As I’m sure participants learned plenty from me, I learned so much more from them. They taught me that every day should be treated as a fresh start and to be enthusiastic in everything I do. They taught me that when things go awry, laugh and move on, improvising isn’t always a bad thing and don’t let those silly situations affect your day. Summer Reading Club will always hold a special place in my heart.

The library would like to give a warm welcome to our new children’s programmer Christine Baker. Christine has relocated from Fort McMurray. After visiting many surrounding communities, she chose to make Ponoka her new home. Christine is very community minded and family oriented. She will be a great asset to the team and we are so excited to have her on board. Christine will need some time to transition into her new position here as children’s programmer but we look forward to some great children’s programs in the near future.

Back to school can be a very hectic time for families. Utilizing the library to promote family literacy can be key in developing the minds of young readers. Family literacy is defined as home based activities that provide literacy skill building for young minds. Engaging in family literacy not only helps the kids but it will aid in developing skills for the whole family. The Ponoka Library offers access to books on a wide range of literacy levels and subjects. Try and find a whole book for the family to read together, whether it’s out loud in the evening or as individual’s when the time suits you. This gives everyone in the family an opportunity to learn together and have new topics to increase literacy based conversation in the household. Don’t forget to also visit the library to connect with the community though projects, events and clubs. Learning to love reading starts early on in life and the key to love reading starts in the home. Make the effort to support, encourage and provide engaging activities at home; family members, especially children will enjoy reading for many years to come.

Enjoy the new school year and don’t forget to stop in and visit the library!