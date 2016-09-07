Brook Strong makes a donation to the A&W MS Fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 25 while Canalta general manager Nadine Foulkes watches on.

A&W fast food chains across the country worked together to raise funds to help cure multiple sclerosis (MS).

Working with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, the Burgers to Beat MS fundraising event, held Thursday, Aug. 25, donated one dollar for every teen burger purchased. Along with the other items for sale and by taking donations the program aimed to raise as much money as possible.

A&W assistant manager Gil Pelayo said the day is always one of their busiest due to the strong support from members of the community. For this area, Ponoka, Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe and Rimbey all took part in the fundraiser.

“It’s going to be a big event to share some funds to MS (Society),” said Pelayo.

Every year on Aug. 25 A&W hosts the event and staff are kept busy. “Most of the time the whole day is busy.”

Taking a break is a challenge too as customers really keep the burgers flying out the window. To try and increase the money going to the MS Society, items were up for sale at the front of the store. Half of the profits go to the society, which researches ways to deal with the disease.

Results were not available at press time but the initiative has raised more than $8 million in the past seven years.