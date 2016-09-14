One area family hopes to remember the life of a son using a local blood drive called Taylor’s Drive.

On March 14, 2015 a motor vehicle accident claimed the life of Taylor Leverick and it changed the lives of his family forever. He was airlifted to Edmonton where he underwent surgery.

“He was sent by STARS to the Stollery Hospital in Edmonton where he passed away surrounded by his family in the early hours of Sunday, March 15, 2015,” explained family member Shelley McFadden.

It was at this time that the family was able to be with each other and comfort each other. During that fateful night Leverick received many blood transfusions and it is for this reason Taylor’s Drive was organized.

“We have chosen blood donation as one of the things to support because he received over 60 pints of blood after his accident. It allowed us to be able to get to the hospital, be with him and say our goodbyes,” she added.

Last year the family held a blood drive in Ponoka and Rimbey and have another drive planned for both communities in conjunction with Canadian Blood Services.

The second annual Taylor’s Drive is taking place in Ponoka on Sept. 26 and in Rimbey on Oct. 31.

“The support and response we received to last year’s events was overwhelming,” said McFadden.

Ponoka’s clinic had 39 new donors collecting 109 pints of blood. It became so busy at one point that donors lined up outside the door.

“Taylor was amazing. He truly was. He was gentle, kind, humble, giving, he loved to drive and was the best big brother and son. He was always happy,” stated McFadden.

For more information people can call/text Leanne at 403-704-3841 or Shelley at 403-358-6259 to book an appointment.