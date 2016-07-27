Jamie Woodfin performing at an earlier event in Ponoka. Woodfin is now in preparations for a competition called Project WILD with a top prize of $100,000.

Musician Jamie Woodfin is in a competition that could bring him and his band a $100,000 prize while at the same time developing his musical abilities.

Called Project WILD, the competition starts in August in Princeton, B.C. with an intense week long boot camp bringing top music professionals to help out 12 emerging artists, including Woodfin. Each morning will bring classes, followed by some free time at lunch and then back to business in the afternoon. In the evening the musicians will have a chance to work on some recordings and improve their vocal abilities, says Woodfin.

The project doesn’t end after the boot camp. Artists will then have four different showcases to sing at starting in September followed by creating an event for a charity of their choice. Along with the showcases and branding exercises artists will also be interviewed for radio.

First place for the entire project is $100,000, second place is $75,000 and third place is $50,000.

Woodfin says he does not expect to win although he is excited for the opportunity, not just for the prize money, but for the wealth of advice and lessons he can learn from top professionals in the industry. “I’m just super excited to be in the program.”

His goal is to glean as much information as possible out of the event, which includes artists Amy Metcalfe, Brad Saunders, Cole Bradley, Dani-Lynn, Domino, Ken Stead, Midnight Lights, Shantelle Davidson, Sykamore, The Dungarees and Trevor Panczak.

The artists have already been awarded with a $5,000 development award. Project WILD is administered by Alberta Music and is funded by WILD 953, Calgary’s new country radio station. Woodfin applied to be part of this project back in April.

“I’m just really excited to see what we can learn,” said Woodfin.

Woodfin is busy

There’s not much time for Woodfin in his personal life as he has been busy with other major projects.

Most recently he and the band were invited for a private VIP showcase at the Big Valley Jamboree. While they are not performing on the main stage he looks forward to playing new music for the VIP attendees.

He was also invited to play at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont. in September for two showcases as part of the awards weekend. “It’s going to be a fairly full calendar in the next few months,” he said.