Semi rollover: Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called to the scene of a semi that had rolled one 250 metres from Highway 2 Thursday, Aug. 11. It is believed the driver fell asleep and went off the road eventually hitting a copse of trees before rolling. The 60-year-old driver was charged with failing to drive in the centre of the traffic lane.

Submitted

Ponoka RCMP Detachment has been kept busy over the course of last week by several thefts and break-ins alongside a case of vandalism and a collision.

Sometime between Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, unknown suspects broke into the yard at the R. Johansen Sales and stole a white HiSun 800 Razor Sport Side x Side. File is currently under investigation.

Between the dates of Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 unknown suspects stole a white 2016 Ford F350 from a rural residence located on C&E Trail. File is currently under investigation.

On Monday, Aug. 8, police received a report of theft from a rural residence on Township Road 422 with diesel cans and a weed eater reported missing. Suspect(s) were understood to have filled their vehicles with diesel and then left the jerry cans on the side of the highway. File remains under investigation.

In early afternoon on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 1:30 p.m., the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit was dispatched to a collision involving two semi-trucks. Both trucks were travelling southbound on Highway 2 near Menaik Road. The semi behind ran into the back of the truck in front when the driver of the front truck suddenly applied his brakes. No injuries were reported in the incident. It was not clear if charges were pending.

The following day, sometime during the night, unknown suspect(s) threw a small bike into the windshield of the complainant’s truck, breaking the windshield of the vehicle. File is currently under investigation.

Again on Friday, Aug. 12, Ponoka RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter to a rural residence. When the complainant arrived home, he saw a red Dodge Challenger parked at his barn and the back door of the barn was open. When the complainant went inside the barn he saw a jerry can of fuel by the back door. By the time the complainant came back outside the car had fled the scene. File is currently under investigation.

The next day, at approximately 3 a.m., RCMP received a call of theft of bicycles in the area of 57 Avenue and 59 Street. The complainant intercepted six individuals on her property before the group could steal bikes from her yard. She discovered six bicycles in the alleyway behind her property. Later on, another five bicycles were recovered throughout Ponoka. If anyone is missing their bicycle, they are encouraged to attend the detachment to inquire if their bicycle is among the ones recovered.

PRCWA appeals for members

Meantime, Ponoka Rural Crime watch Association (PRCWA) says they have a new executive charged with the task of increasing membership and establishing a stronger network among members and the community at large.

A statement from the organization listed the new executive of the association as follows: President- Bryce Liddle, vice-president- Brent Evans, secretary- Maria Lentz, treasurer- Doug Smith and directors – Blaine Rose, Larry Lentz and Lorne Flewelling.

Constable Scott Fleckney is the RCMP Liaison Officer and Donna Noble serves as the liaison officer for Ponoka County.

Discussions are said to be scheduled with a representative of Citizens on Patrol to share best practices and see how the two crime prevention organizations can work together in finding better ways of contacting people through social media and updating their information documents.

Interested county residents should contact Donna Noble for more information by calling 403-783-3333 or emailing DonnaNoble@ponokacounty.com.

If you have information on these and any other crimes , please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.