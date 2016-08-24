  • Connect with Us

Dangerous fugitive arrested

RCMP Killam detachment announced that they identified and arrested Darrell Peter Moosomin around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 as he was hitchhiking on Highway 13 just east of Daysland.

Moosomin escaped over the weekend of Aug. 13-14 after being released to the custody of a First Nations elder from Sâkâstêw Centre, a minimum security federal correctional institution near Maskwacis, to allow him to watch the Samson Nation’s powwow at the Ermineskin reserve.

The statement from the RCMP said Moosomin would appear in court but did not give a date for the hearing.

Described by the police “a dangerous offender”, at the time of his escape, Moosomin was serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, fail to comply with a probation order, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified and obstruct police/peace officer. He has also served sentences for escape lawful custody, assault, break, enter and commit and common assault, according to Correctional Service of Canada.

 

