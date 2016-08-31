A patient who was reported missing from the Centennial Centre on Friday, Aug. 26 is going to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 2 to face charges of assault on police, failing to comply with a probation order and resisting arrest. After being reported as missing from the Centre at about 5 p.m., the subject was spotted by the RCMP on the Centennial Centre grounds but fled into a treed area. When caught by RCMP officers, the subject resisted arrest and was remanded in the RCMP detachment cells.

Earlier in the week, on Sunday Aug. 21, Ponoka RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious person that had been sleeping in the complainant’s RV on 46 Street. The heater was running and the suspect had consumed a beer and rummaged through the pantry area. The suspect had been coming into the yard after dark and leaving early in the morning. File is currently under investigation.

A break and enter was reported on a rural property on Range Road 252. Unknown suspects entered a tack shed at an unspecified time and stole assorted tack worth around $15,000. File is currently under investigation.

Ponoka RCMP continue to investigate an attempted theft of a vehicle from a 44 Street residence. The incident was reported to RCMP Saturday, Aug. 27 at about 9:30 a.m. Police observed that the driver’s side lock was popped out and the ignition was damaged. A witness told police that they saw two older males, wearing hoodies and driving an old dirty brown Ford truck stop near the vehicle earlier at about 6 a.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, RCMP responded to an alarm at the Ponoka Legion just before 2 a.m. Upon investigation, police found a broken window on the north side of the building. Police members entered the building and no one was found inside. File is currently under investigation.

Fatal collision in Maskwacis, charges laid

Maskwacis RCMP and Emergency Medical Services responded to a motor vehicle collision on the east side of the Samson Reserve in Maskwacis, on Highway 611 in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 28.

RCMP said investigators had determined that a pick-up truck collided with a dirt bike at about 4 a.m. The male passenger of the dirt bike was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female driver of the dirt bike was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton and was reported to be in stable condition. The male driver of the pick-up truck was transported to local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police later announced that the driver of the pick-up, Chadwick Buffalo, 30, of Samson First Nation was charged with six criminal code charges, including refusal to provide a blood sample, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and assault.

Buffalo is in custody and scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Call for public awareness

Ponoka RCMP are advising town and county residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables. There have been numerous complaints of vehicle break-ins as well as unknown youth entering yards in the early morning hours. Anybody witnessing any suspicious activity is requested to call 911 to immediately to report the incident.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.