Some businesses in Ponoka may not be aware that they have the option to set up an account with the Town of Ponoka at its waste transfer station.

This was highlighted during council’s committee of the whole meeting Thursday, Aug. 25 when Jill Owen, manager of operations, updated councillors on the waste management program.

One issue companies have been having is paying a dump fee each time they bring cardboard or other recycling to the transfer site. Not many businesses know that they can set up an account with the town, whereby they are charged $60 by the tonne for recycling and $60 per tonne for garbage, said Owen at the meeting.

Coun. Marc Yaworski said knowing this helps reduce his recycle costs dramatically.

One of the reasons for charging businesses for their recycling was to reduce a significant loss. Owen says the town paid about six figures annually in collection fees.

As for the garbage collections in town, Dave McPhee, director of operations and property services, said weekly collection of garbage — as opposed to the current bi-weekly collections — would cost residents an addition $8 per month per household.

There have been smaller issues here and there in the community with cars parked in front of garbage cans, making it tough to collect for Green for Life, the company contracted to do the work. Owen has been able to speak with homeowners to get the matter resolved.

Airport update

One of the biggest challenges faced at the Ponoka Industrial Airport is getting all the planning together to meet the demand for development.

McPhee told council the town has missed out on one or two leases/purchases due to the an incomplete development framework for the airport.

Mayor Rick Bonnett said he has received several calls from lot owners wishing to move ahead and see a lengthened taxiway. The town’s land use bylaw needs to be completed before anything can happen, answered McPhee.

He said the goal is to get the planning done so that development can go forward with little to hinder the process.

“We’re really hanging based on that,” said Coun. Carla Prediger about the issue.

CAO Albert Flootman replied that staff are working on ensuring the subdivision rules apply to everyone involved.

No decisions are made during a committee of the whole meeting.