Corrine Thorsteinson, WCPS assistant superintendent of People Services.

The position left vacant by the internal hiring of the superintendent has also been filled internally.

When Jayson Lovell was moved up from his assistant superintendent post last June to replace the retired superintendent at Wolf Creek Public Schools (WCPS), it left a void at the managerial level that was filled last week.

Corrine Thorsteinson is the new assistant superintendent of People Services after her hiring was approved on Sept. 2 following a two-month long country-wide recruitment process.

Thorsteinson had been a director in the People Services department at WCPS since 2014 and, since February, was the acting assistant superintendent of the department.

“I am honoured to be appointed to the position of assistant superintendent - People Services. Wolf Creek Public Schools is a dynamic and highly supportive place in which to work and grow, and I’ve been proud to call the Division home for the past two decades. I look forward to working closely with teachers, administrators and support staff across the Division in my new role,” said Thorsteinson in a release.

Lovell believes she will be a great replacement and will bring another great voice to the WCPS management team.

“Over her career in Wolf Creek, Corrine has demonstrated a passionate and dedicated approach to serving the needs of all students while leading by example,” he stated in a press release.

“I have every confidence she will be highly successful in supporting both the important work in People Services and our district vision.”

Thorsteinson has been a part of WCPS for the last 22 years, which includes 15 in school administration as the assistant principal at Lacombe Junior and then principal in Clive along with five years as a teacher in Lacombe. She holds a Bachelor of Education degree, a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Educational Leadership degree from the University of Lethbridge.

Her and her husband Gary have two daughters and have had the opportunity as a family to experience various cultures by travelling to Europe, Australia and throughout North America and she also enjoys reading, travel blogging and cycling.