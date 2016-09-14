Submitted

Ponoka RCMP files from Sept. 06 to 12.

On Sept. 05, the Ponoka RCMP detachment received a complaint of a break and enter to a residence located on 44 Street. The complainant had been away and returned home to find that someone had broken into his house.

It is believed that two individuals in a dark colored Dodge truck were parked in the complainant’s driveway and were taking items from the house and loading them into the vehicle.

File is currently under investigation.

Impaired driver with warrants

On Sept. 9 police were dispatched to a residence on 55 Avenue for a possible impaired driver. When officers arrived on scene they found a grossly intoxicated male occupying the driver’s seat. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running.

The police knocked on the window of the vehicle and no response was noted from the driver. Police tried a second time startling the driver. The driver tried to roll down the window using the air vent and looked at police in confusion.

The police opened the driver’s door and asked the male to step out of the vehicle. A strong odor of liquor was emanating from the vehicle. The male was charged with “Adult Impaired Care or Control of A Motor Vehicle and Adult Failure/Refusal of Approved Screening Device.”

The male also had warrants out of Edmonton.

