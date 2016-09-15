Spike belts were deployed on a motorist after he fled Ponoka RCMP in the early morning hours of Sept. 14.

Police were en route to an alarm at a Ponoka business at 2:39 a.m. when an officer noticed a white Dodge Ram northbound on Highway 2A travelling at a high rate of speed. Emergency equipment was activated but the driver sped away from the vehicle, say investigators.

While following the vehicle a second officer attended the alarm call and found that a Ponoka business was broken into. With help from the Mackwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP spike belts were deployed, which disabled several tires on the suspect's vehicle where it eventually stopped near Highway 13 and Highway 2A.

A short foot chase and struggle ensued until the man could be apprehended and taken into custody.

Police say there is evidence linking the suspect to a break and enter at the Ponoka business. Police have charged Calgary resident Jesse Andrews, 38, with resisting/obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000, break and enter, failing to comply with probation and being in possession of break-in instruments.

Andrews is set to appear in Ponoka court Sept. 16.