A familiar face now has more responsibility.

For five years, Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye has been a reporter/photographer for the Ponoka News. However, as of Sept. 19, he has seen his role change after being hired as the paper’s new editor.

“I was initially hired as a reporter because of my photography skills and they worked with me to enhance my writing. I took on the job because I’ve always wanted to be involved in the communications industry,” he explained in an interview Monday.

“I enjoy telling people about the community and my motivation has always been about telling that story, whether it’s news or some event taking place.”

As for why he chose to take on the challenge of being the editor of a small-town newspaper, Heyden-Kaye stated it’s more about molding a vision of the community than a natural progression of the job.

“I believe, as the editor, I can help set the direction for the newspaper. I’m excited about the team we have and the potential I see. We have a good mix and some really great strengths between us to continue the great coverage we are known to provide,” he said, adding that he stands by the paper’s slogan, “Connecting the Community.”

“Right now, I just want to get my feet wet and continue doing the job. My door is always open and I’m happy to hear from people.”