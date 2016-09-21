Emergency crews were called into a minor collision the morning of Sept. 16 on Highway 53 across from St. Augustine Catholic School. Sun is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Spike belts were deployed on a motorist after he fled Ponoka RCMP in the early morning hours of Sept. 14.

Police were en route to an alarm at a Ponoka business at 2:39 a.m. when an officer noticed a white Dodge Ram northbound on Highway 2A travelling at a high rate of speed. Emergency equipment was activated but the driver sped away from the vehicle, say investigators.

While following the vehicle a second officer attended the alarm call and found that a Ponoka business was broken into. With help from the Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP spike belts were deployed, which disabled several tires on the suspect’s vehicle where it eventually stopped near Highway 13 and Highway 2A.

A short foot chase and struggle ensued until the man could be apprehended and taken into custody.

Police say there is evidence linking the suspect to a break and enter at the Ponoka business. Police have charged Calgary resident Jesse Andrews, 38, with resisting/obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000, break and enter, failing to comply with probation and being in possession of break-in instruments.

Andrews was to appear in Ponoka court Sept. 16.

Man falls out of vehicle

On Sept. 13 at approximately noon, police responded to a complaint of a collision on 60 Avenue. A man had fallen out of his vehicle while getting his mail. The driver thought he had put his vehicle in park and slipped when he was getting out of his truck. His foot came off the brake when he fell out and the truck started reversing. The truck ran over his knee and coasted in reverse down the road. The vehicle hit a car parked on the road and continued to hit a curb. The vehicle then backed into a yard and came to rest. No serious injuries resulted.

Public awareness scam/fraud

On Sept. 13 police received a complaint of fraud.

Someone identifying himself as Officer Mark from Revenue Canada stated the complainant owed money and if she did not pay, a warrant would be issued for her arrest and that she would be arrested within 45 minutes.

The complainant was advised to stay on the line with Officer Mark and not to speak with anyone. The officer instructed her to buy iTunes cards or she would be arrested.

Revenue Canada does not conduct business in this type of manner. If anyone receives these phone calls, hang-up, record the date and time and contact your local RCMP detachment.

Stolen grain truck

On Sept. 14 the Ponoka RCMP received a report of a theft of a grain truck from a rural residence in Ponoka County. The truck was parked in the field and when the owner came to continue harvest the truck was gone. There was evidence of damage to the fence. The truck is described as a 1997 Freightliner with grey wheels and a chrome spoiler over the windshield. File is currently under investigation.

Impaired driver speeds past police

On Sept. 15 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Ponoka Mounties were conducting routine patrols on Highway 2 when a vehicle sped past a patrol unit.

The vehicle then drove up very closely behind another vehicle that was in front of it. The Ponoka members conducted a traffic stop on Highway 2 in the southbound lanes. When they approached the vehicle it was noticed that a man in the rear seat of the vehicle was trying to hide something.

Upon investigation was noted that the passenger was consuming liquor in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle had an expired driver’s licence. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Edmonton, was charged with Adult Operate motor vehicle without holding subsisting operator’s licence and following too closely. The male passenger, a 27-year-old male from Edmonton, was charged with Illegal Consumption in a vehicle.

Culprits steel ATV

On Sept. 17 at approximately 4:00 p.m. three male suspects entered a rural property located on Range Road 253 and stole an ATV out of the yard. The ATV was later recovered by the property owner. There was no damage to the ATV and the file is currently under investigation.

No injuries in collision

On Sept. 19 at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Ponoka RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 53 by the Stampede Grounds. The first vehicle, a pickup, was eastbound on Highway 53 waiting for oncoming traffic as he was going to turn left. He was rear-ended by a second vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 53.

The driver of the second vehicle could not see clearly due to the angle of the sun. No charges were laid as a result of this collision.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.