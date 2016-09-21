Of the five tax penalty waiver requests, one was approved.

Council had five request for a waiver on their tax penalties Sept. 13 during a regular meeting. There was some confusion in the decisions as the proposal from administration came to decline the requests.

CAO Albert Flootman said for the most part requests for decisions come as a positive motion with council voting in favour or against. He added that council can accept the information as correspondence. While there is no hard and fast rule for negative motions, explained Flootman, it does sometimes create confusion. He wasn’t wrong.

The first item came from Crystal Selk who requested a reversal of the $192.32 penalty stating in a letter she was unaware of the issue having bought her house September 2015 and is taking steps to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

Council received the first request as correspondence with Coun. Carla Prediger and Mayor Rick Bonnett opposed.

The second penalty waiver request of $431.51 came from Cameron and Janelle Hinton who purchased a home in April 2016. They stated in a letter their taxes have always come out of their mortgage payments. A new mortgage provider added to the confusion.

“When we signed the mortgage papers, we were of the understanding that the taxes would be covered by our mortgage as it has always been,” the letter states.

Coun. Loanna Gulka made the motion to accept the information as correspondence but that was defeated, which caused council some confusion as to what to do next with Coun. Tim Falkiner voicing his worry.

“We opened up a can of worms here. We just voted on one to accept as information,” said Falkiner.

Coun. Teri Underhill made the motion to waive the penalty, which was defeated.

The third request of $870.30 came from Will Pro Industries having done some business restructuring. In the paperwork reshuffling there was a mix-up and the company did not receive the notices.

A request to waive the penalties was defeated.

One forgiven

A request by Arnel Ayuno to waive $486.40 was forgiven after hearing she had paid her tax bill online on time but as it was the weekend it did not get posted until a few days later.

Ayuno said the tax notice states if a payment is made on the correct date there is no penalty. Sandra Lund, director of corporate services said the town accepts tax payments as on time if they are mailed by the due date.

Council approved the request to waive the penalty.

The last request to waive a penalty of $618.32 from James Dalke was defeated. Dalke said in a letter that he is a new homeowner and he was under the impression that his taxes were paid through his mortgage.

Gulka requested that maybe the town could have reminder notices on its website.

*******Correction*******

A correction was made to the story regarding the Tax penalty waiver request continue story. The article on page 2 of the Sept. 21 edition of Ponoka News stated Val Schabert made the request. That is incorrect. The request came from resident Arnel Ayuno. We apologize for the error.