Town planners are working on getting some preliminary designs for a new arena and multi-use building that would see some changes at the current site.

Town council approved a request Sept. 13 during its regular meeting for $85,000 to develop the designs.

Coun. Carla Prediger wanted to know more. “What are we asking them to design?”

She felt there was not enough information on the request. Prediger’s concern appears to come from the knowledge that McElhanney Consulting, the company that originally put the plan together, has already provided some concept designs on the arena.

Wes Amendt, director of community services, said the goal of this design work is to get a better idea of what a new building could look like and that meets the dates set out in the town’s Recreation and Culture Master Plan.

This request for proposals came with eight returns from BR2 Architecture, Dialog Architecture, GEC Architecture, Gibbs Gabe Architects, Group 2 Architecture, HOK Architecture, S2 Architecture and Stantec.

Amendt said Dialog Architecture, the recommended firm, came in at $85,000 — under the $87,750 budgeted project — and is expected to take four months.

To help clarify the request, Dave McPhee, director of operations and property services, said the purpose of the plans are to further detail what an arena could actually look like. “This will provide us with some scenario analysis.”

Coun. Tim Falkiner said it was council that directed Amendt to look at other options this past May and he feels council should trust administration to get the job done.

Council voted unanimously to move forward with the project.