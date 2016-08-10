Like so many of you I will spend a lot of time over the next few weeks in front of my neat little office T.V. watching the 2016 31st edition of the Olympic Summer Games. These games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil are the first Olympics to be held in a South American Country in the colorful and often controversial 120 year history of the world’s greatest sport’s competition. Along the way we will be watching 11,288 talented and determined athletes from 207 countries vying for a chance to win one of the coveted medals awarded in the non-stop action of 28 sports, 41 disciplines, and 306 events.

As the universe has watched and listened there have been a great deal of negative comments and concerns leading up to the August 5-21 mega event in Brazil, including the ongoing political corruption, poverty, depression, and terrorism that has ravaged this sultry and high-spirited nation of 209,729,844 citizens. Also in the midst of preparing for these 2016 Olympics, which will carry a hefty price tag of $12 billion dollars, there was the sudden controversy of the doping issue with members of the Russian team, as well as the critical questions of the athletes and officials concerning the presence of the dreaded Zika virus, as well as the condition of the water and the facilities in which they would live and compete for over three weeks.

Through all this bad advance publicity, the proud Brazilians have always stayed very positive with their BRAZIL CAN-DO SPIRIT. To start it all off they staged a magnificent opening ceremony on Friday night that proudly featured and honoured all social and cultural aspects and regions of their vast population, along with their unique customs, history, and heritage, all in front of a massive international audience. Whatever the case, the really big show is underway amidst some of the finest beaches in the world and under the watch-full eye of no less than 85,000 Police and Soldiers. We will of course be cheering for each and every effort in each Olympic event, but will save our very best for our skilled and determined Canadian team when-ever they take to the field.

Questions and opinions for seniors only

*So when is this ‘old enough to know better’ thing going to kick in?

*I speak my mind because it hurts to have to bite my tongue all the time.

*Don’t confuse my personality with my attitude. My personality is who I am and my attitude depends on who YOU are.

*Try to slow down and enjoy the journey right now, and take time for the special people in your life, because unfortunately they won’t always be there. Bottom line lets all aspire to inspire before we retire.

*On many occasions my wife and I have had words, but I didn’t get to use mine. One of our greatest frustrations is trying to find our glasses without our glasses.

Please don’t forget the traditional and longstanding 2016 edition of the Ponoka Agricultural Fair Home, Hobby, and Horticultural Show, which will take over the Ponoka Legion on August 19 and 20th with the unique horticultural and hobby efforts and skills of participants of all ages from our Town and County. Admission is only a non-perishable donation for the Ponoka Food Bank, and those wishing to enter into the family competitions are urged to contact Donna Rudd at 403-784-3292 or Kathleen McKelvie at 403-783-2253 or pick up a program around town. Try to forget the occassional rain and the mosquitoes, then let loose and have a great week, all of you.