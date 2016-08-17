- Home
- News
- Sports
- Agriculture
- Community
- Opinion
-
-
-
Ponoka swimmers heading to provincials
While Olympic swimmers were earning medals in Rio de Janeiro, young Alberta swimmers were putting in their time during a regional swim meet over the weekend.
Hosted at the Ponoka Aquaplex, swimmers with the Alberta Summer Swimming Association took part in the Region D regional event from Friday, Aug. 12 to 14. From here the top swimmers will head to provincials this weekend at the Kinsmen Sports Centre in Edmonton.
Many swimmers with the Ponoka Gators not only secured medals and posted personal best times, but several landed a spot at provincials. The top two swimmers at regionals will compete at provincials with four spots, ranked across the province, as a wild card option.
Gators heading to provincials:
Mariah Chisholm, girls 13&14 400m free
Kate Hollingsworth, girls 11&12 200m free and individual medley
Maia Hoogers, girls 13&14 100m breaststroke
Katelynn Korchinski, girls 15-17 50m fly, 50m breaststroke, 50m free and 100m breaststroke
Harbour Lehocky, girls 11&12 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and 100m IM
Nautica-Pearl Lehocky, girls 7&8 25m free, 100m IM and 25m breaststroke,
Ocean Lehocky, boys 7&8 50m free, 25m backstroke and 25m free
Reef Lehocky, boys 9&10 50m free
Laura Wilson 9&10 25m and 50m breaststroke
Paisley Wilson, girls 13&14 50m and 100m back
Wildcards and alternates:
Four more swimmers, ranked by their times across the province, will also make their way to provincials. The Gators managed to secure a few spots in the wildcard.
Kate Hollingsworth, 100m back
Nautica-Pearl Lehocky, 7&8 25m fly
Reef Lehocky, 9&10 5om back
Aspen McTaggart, 11&12 50m fly
Laura Wilson, 9&10 50m fly
Alternates:
Noah Bendera, 7&8 25m back
Mariah Chisholm, 13&14 100m back
Emily David, 13&14 100m fly
Harbour Lehocky, 11&12 50m free
Aidan McTaggart, 17 and under 1,500m free
Gators medals:
Mariah Chisholm, 50m breaststroke and 100m back
Brock Corbett, 25m and 50m free, 25m and 50m back
Emily David, 800m and 1,500m free
Kate Hollingsworth, 100m back and 100m IM
Maia Hoogers, 50m breaststroke and 400m free
Harbour Lehocky, 50m free
Reef Lehocky, 50m back, 100m IM and 200m free
Aidan McTaggart, 800m and 1,500m free
Aspen McTaggart, 50m fly
Laura Wilson, 100m IM and 50m fly