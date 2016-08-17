Emily David puts in extra effort during the 100m butterfly event during the Alberta Summer Swimming Association regionals held over the weekend at the Ponoka Aquaplex. Many Ponoka swimmers are heading to provincials this weekend in Edmonton.

While Olympic swimmers were earning medals in Rio de Janeiro, young Alberta swimmers were putting in their time during a regional swim meet over the weekend.

Hosted at the Ponoka Aquaplex, swimmers with the Alberta Summer Swimming Association took part in the Region D regional event from Friday, Aug. 12 to 14. From here the top swimmers will head to provincials this weekend at the Kinsmen Sports Centre in Edmonton.

Many swimmers with the Ponoka Gators not only secured medals and posted personal best times, but several landed a spot at provincials. The top two swimmers at regionals will compete at provincials with four spots, ranked across the province, as a wild card option.

Gators heading to provincials:

Mariah Chisholm, girls 13&14 400m free

Kate Hollingsworth, girls 11&12 200m free and individual medley

Maia Hoogers, girls 13&14 100m breaststroke

Katelynn Korchinski, girls 15-17 50m fly, 50m breaststroke, 50m free and 100m breaststroke

Harbour Lehocky, girls 11&12 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and 100m IM

Nautica-Pearl Lehocky, girls 7&8 25m free, 100m IM and 25m breaststroke,

Ocean Lehocky, boys 7&8 50m free, 25m backstroke and 25m free

Reef Lehocky, boys 9&10 50m free

Laura Wilson 9&10 25m and 50m breaststroke

Paisley Wilson, girls 13&14 50m and 100m back

Wildcards and alternates:

Four more swimmers, ranked by their times across the province, will also make their way to provincials. The Gators managed to secure a few spots in the wildcard.

Kate Hollingsworth, 100m back

Nautica-Pearl Lehocky, 7&8 25m fly

Reef Lehocky, 9&10 5om back

Aspen McTaggart, 11&12 50m fly

Laura Wilson, 9&10 50m fly

Alternates:

Noah Bendera, 7&8 25m back

Mariah Chisholm, 13&14 100m back

Emily David, 13&14 100m fly

Harbour Lehocky, 11&12 50m free

Aidan McTaggart, 17 and under 1,500m free

Gators medals:

Mariah Chisholm, 50m breaststroke and 100m back

Brock Corbett, 25m and 50m free, 25m and 50m back

Emily David, 800m and 1,500m free

Kate Hollingsworth, 100m back and 100m IM

Maia Hoogers, 50m breaststroke and 400m free

Harbour Lehocky, 50m free

Reef Lehocky, 50m back, 100m IM and 200m free

Aidan McTaggart, 800m and 1,500m free

Aspen McTaggart, 50m fly

Laura Wilson, 100m IM and 50m fly