As the Alberta Barrel Racing Association celebrates growth of its membership, now more than 2,500, the group also welcomed a new president during its AGM.

Held on the first day of the ABRA finals on Wednesday, Aug. 17 the AGM saw Corleen LeClercq elected as the next president for two years and also brought in two new directors: Lynette Galloway and Tanya Chomiak.

Janet Patriquin of ABRA public relations said the association has always taken an inclusive approach for members, which brings them more opportunities at jackpots. “It’s something the whole family can come and do together.”

Financials show the large number of members are helping the association see growth. Revenues sit at $628,366 with expenses at $525,197 leaving the association with excess of revenue at $103,169.

The ABRA finals make up just over half the revenue with $329,432, however, expenses for the finals are higher than the revenues at $350,308. To help balance that out the ABRA had a casino this year bringing in $43,064. Patriquin said the association uses the funds from the casino to help reduce member entry fees at finals.

“It actually pays the rent for our facility for the week so that decreases how much it costs the members to come out here…if we didn’t have that funding there would be a lot of families that wouldn’t be able to come,” explained Patriquin.

Memberships and merchandise sales are the next higher item of revenues sitting at $196,214 and $53,891 respectively. For expenses the awards co-ordinator and office services and merchandise purchases are the next highest expenses sitting at $73,739 and $37,792 respectively.