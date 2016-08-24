Greg Braat from Ponoka watches this putt roll into the cup on the practice green at the Wolf Creek Golf Resort's Links course on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the putting challenge event at the Ponoka versus Lacombe Rotary Clubs fundraiser tournament. Lacombe edged out Ponoka this year by a count of 10-9.

Ponoka just missed out on bragging rights over Lacombe.

The annual corporate challenge golf fundraising tournament between the Rotary Clubs from the two communities took place Tuesday, Aug. 16 on the Links course at Wolf Creek Golf Resort and ended up with Lacombe taking the event by just one victory in the team match-play event.

A total of 38 teams of four, split into 19 pairings of various business sectors in a Ponoka versus Lacombe format participating in the best-ball match play style tournament - whereby teams can either win or tie a hole over the course of the round with the team with the most hole victories taking the win - with the winning community taking home 60 per cent of the proceeds from the event.

“This year, Lacombe won and for the first time there were no ties,” said Ponoka Rotary Club’s Melodie Woods.

“The tournament is a fun challenge and a neat event that is ultimately good for both communities.”

Woods explained the overall total that was raised is not yet available, but there was great participation in several of the side events at the tournament, which included chipping and putting challenges, a wine draw as well as shots at winning the three hole-in-one prizes that were available.

“Golfers had a chance at winning $3,500 worth of merchandise from Home Hardware, a shot at $10,000 sponsored by Ponoka Eye Care and one person got the opportunity to shoot for $1 million courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart,” she said, adding that golfers that hit the green on a certain hole were entered into a draw with one name drawn at the end of the day to hit for the big cash prize.

Once the proceeds are split between the two Rotary clubs, Lacombe’s share will be going toward supporting the Special Olympics with Ponoka’s share being put toward assisting the fundraising efforts for the Ponoka Elementary School’s new playground project.