Michelle Fraser takes a shot on hole 17 at the Ponoka Golf Course Friday, Aug. 19 during the Lacoka female hockey fundraiser. The event raised approximately $4,000.

Supporters of the Lacoka female minor hockey program had a sunny day of golf during a first ever fundraiser to enhance programming for players.

Held Friday, Aug. 16 at the Ponoka Golf Club, the event brought parents and players in the program together to enjoy the afternoon and raise some money. While the full numbers weren’t available at press time, organizer Justin Grabo estimates they raised $4,000.

“We’re just trying to raise money because we don’t have allocated (money) for our home tournaments,” explained Grabo.

His hope is the funds will also help the teams travel to away tournaments and any extra funds can be put towards apparel, equipment or other needed items.

With a new fundraiser like this Grabo said they expected about $3,000 to ensure each team has a chance at an away game. He hopes to continue on with similar fundraisers each year to raise interest in the Lacoka female hockey program and to ensure it continues.

For him, the Lacoka program is an ideal way for female athletes to play with their peers. “It’s a growing sport getting bigger and bigger.”

“The (program) is kind of creating more opportunities for them,” he added.

For the fundraiser, along with a few hole in one challenges there was a silent and live auction. Grabo is grateful for the community support and for the sponsors, of which the Town of Ponoka was one, and for the volunteers who helped ensure the day went well.

Along with parents and community leaders, the Lacoka girls formed a team or two and had a chance to try their skills on the course.