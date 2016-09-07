Broncs players go through a contact and tackling drill during practice last week as the club prepares to open the season this Friday on the road.

With school just underway, the senior Broncs football squad is having to get going quickly.

The high school team will face its first test this week, opening the regular season on the road against another Tier 4 rival - Rocky Mountain House on Friday, Sept. 9. While the team has been practicing for the past couple of weeks, the challenge has been the numbers game in getting the players prepared before school began.

“It’s always good to get out earlier and see who has grown since spring camp,” said Broncs head coach Cody Baird.

“While the numbers we have seen (before school started) isn’t what I had hoped for, we won’t really have a good indication of where we stand until school really begins,” Baird stated in an interview at practice last week.

“Though, that doesn’t give us as much preparation time with some of the players. It’s not something that’s new, but at least we don’t have to spend any time on bringing them up to speed on the basics as they all have a good background.”

In addition, Baird is happy to be starting the season off with a similar opponent.

“I’m excited that our first one is against a good match up and someone that is our calibre. It will be a good showing for our strengths and weaknesses, giving us a good look at where we really stand,” he stated.

Following their season opener, the Broncs will be on the road for another two weeks - in Stettler on Sept. 15 and in Drayton Valley Sept. 22 - before taking a bye week. The Broncs will then finally play their home opener versus Wetaskiwin at PSC field on Oct. 6 with kickoff set for 4 p.m.