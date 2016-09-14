Hockey players are hitting the ice this week everywhere, including with Ponoka Minor Hockey.

Teams from novice to midget began tryouts and practices at the Ponoka Culture and Recreation Complex on Monday with player numbers close to where they were last season, according to president Cam Rice.

“The atom and peewee divisions will each have two teams, so they are starting their selection tryouts this week, while the bantams and midgets will each ice a team with regular practices going this week,” he said in an interview Monday.

He added if there were about a half-dozen more bantam players, they might have had enough for two teams while the association has been able to maintain its good number in the younger divisions.

“We’ve also tried to maintain our registration fees at the same level for the past few years with the executive doing all it can to keep kids playing. We all know the current economy hasn’t been much help, so it’s great to see our numbers remaining good.”

Rice also stated the association is looking into doing a few different fundraisers this season, one of which will be very compelling for many parents that are NHL fans.

“We have been approved to be one of the groups to run the 50-50 draw at an Edmonton Oilers game,” he said.

“We’ll have a bus to take everyone up and I have no doubts we will have lots of support as everyone will want to have a chance to see the new arena.”

The association will be looking for 60 volunteers to help out when the Oilers host the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 30 at Rogers Place.

Anyone wanting to volunteer is asked to email Rice at president@ponokaminorhockey.ca.