Drayton Valley's Kurtis Gauthier flies off his ride in the bareback event Sunday at the district two Alberta High Schools Rodeo in Ponoka.

It was a mixed bag on the weekend and that was just the weather.

Ponoka played host to the District 2 Alberta High School Rodeo event complete with the usual rodeo events and some unique ones as well.

The two-day event, put on by the Battle River High School Rodeo Association, saw hundreds of teenagers descend on the Ponoka Stampede grounds for the opportunity to earn points toward a spot at provincials along with some cash and prizes.

Danita Harrish with the BRHSRA was extremely pleased with the amount of participants that showed up in Ponoka.

“Our entry numbers in most events have grown. The sport is strong and thriving,” Harrish said.

“(It) is a great opportunity for the kids to meet other kids, learn responsibility taking care of their livestock and being humble winners and learning to lose graciously.”

The top 10 in each event at the end of the season from the district head to provincials and compete against the top 10 from the other two districts.

The winners were (Saturday, Sunday, two-day average): Barrel racing - Madelyn Schauer (Sat), Amy Thompson (Sun and Avg); Bareback - Jake Plotts; Goat tying - Tori Brower, Madelyn Schauer (Sun and Avg); Team roping - Luke Skocdopole and Grady Quam, Kyle Wanchuk and Wylee Squair, Austin Hines and Macy Auclair; Bull riding - Dawson Shannon (Sun and Avg); Pole bending - Sierra Bazley, Bradi Whiteside, Amy Thompson; Steer wrestling - Clay Guthrie; Breakaway - Kylie Whiteside, Payton Smith, Taylor Schmidt; Tie down roping - Ethan Willows, Kash Bonnett, Luke Skocdopole; Saddle bronc - Hayden Cole.