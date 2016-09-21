Lynette Brodoway from Brooks rounds her first barrel during Monday's $100,000 slot race at the Calnash Ag Event Centre. She wound up with a great time of 17.707 second, though well back of the money winners.

What began as an idea floated on social media has turned out to be a spectacular showcase.

The Runaway $100,000 slot race barrel racing event went Sept. 19 night in front of a packed house at the Calnash Ag Event Centre and was an unqualified success.

Laciee Shock from Airdrie is behind the unique project — a regular barrel race where the slots are sold — that attracted 153 entries from Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

“It was an idea I came up with and put it out on Facebook,” said Shock.

“Everyone loved it and so I ran with it. Within hours, there were more than 400 people on the page and three sponsors had already approached me to be part of it.”

In fact, everyone of the more than a dozen sponsors for the event contacted Shock in order to be a part of this special event.

“It was amazing to see all of the support - from the competitors, sponsors and everyone else - it was amazing to see that happen. It was also so humbling,” said Shock.

As for the event coming to Ponoka, Shock said there was no question of where it was going to be held after she knew it was a go.

“The Calnash was always where I was wanting it. The quality of the surface and how safe they make it for the horses, it’s unbelievable,” she said.

“These horses come into the arena at top speed and the ground is so great, they don’t slip at all.”

Shock is working on plans for 2017.

Winners were decided in 1D, 2D and 3D categories with the top four in each earning some serious cash with first place going way with $20,000, $10,000 for second and $2,000 each for third and fourth. Those that placed fifth to 11th ended up walking away with prizes.

Jenny Traub from Tomahawk, near Drayton Valley, won the 1D with a spectacular time of 17.157 seconds with the 2D title going to Rosalyn Harpe of Peace River and the 3D crown going to Airdrie’s Laciee Shock.