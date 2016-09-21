Bantam Broncs' quarterback Dylan Giles makes a successful pass to number 10 Connor Stiles Sept. 17 against the Lacombe Rams. The Broncs lost 50-6 but were able to make some headway in their passing game in the second half.

Passing proved an effective tool Sept. 17 for Ponoka’s bantam Broncs football team.

The team played against the tough Lacombe Rams Sept. 17 losing by a relatively large margin of 50-6. Despite the loss, the team found some strength in its passing game in the fourth quarter, securing their only touchdown of the game.

Quarterback Dylan Giles ended up the big playmaker for the team despite an injury in the second half. His confidence seemed to grow as the game wore on with Giles making key first downs that moved the ball forward. Couple that with completed passes that seemed to affect the Rams’ defense, the Broncs were on the verge of some great plays.

Coach Todd Lewis said passing is key to success in the bantam league with most teams running the ball. “As a result the defense is designed to stop runs,” said Lewis.

“I feel that’s a weakness that we can exploit.”

This sets players up well for the senior level of high school football; they will be more ready for the passing game than their counterparts, which Lewis feels is positive strategic planning.

As for the running game, the Rams’ defense was unbeatable. By the end of the first half the Rams were up 34-0 effectively halting the Broncs in their tracks. Indeed, the Broncs were unable to get to the halfway point of the field in the first half.

Lack of execution of plays hurt the team in the first half, explained Lewis. “We weren’t executing and we got in our head…we’ve gotta be mentally stronger.”

In the second half the Broncs had further struggles when Giles was injured after a tackle. Broncs’ number 12 Jake Simanton stepped up, however, taking on the role of quarterback until Giles returned later in the game.

In the fourth quarter the Broncs pushed forward on a drive that ended up getting Giles close enough to run the ball in for six. “We were executing. We were doing what we did in practice,” said Lewis.

“Not only that, veteran and key players were playing football, Broncs football and like I said, swung the momentum,” stated Lewis.

He praised Giles for getting the team motivated and onto the scoreboard.

The bantam team’s next game is at home Sept. 24 against Lindsey Thurber with the time yet to be determined.